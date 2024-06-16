Rideshare driver shot in Chicago carjacking, police say

A rideshare driver is recovering after he was shot during a carjacking in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the 49-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of North Latrobe at approximately 9:01 p.m. when a man got into the backseat of the vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

The assailant then ordered the driver to get out of the car, and as he did so, the gunman fired shots, striking the victim in the leg, police said.

The suspect then drove off in the victim’s gray sedan, according to police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. There are no suspects in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate the attack.