Police in Naperville issued a warning on Facebook over the possibility of teen gatherings Friday.

This announcement comes after reports of "teen takeovers" materializing in Chicago earlier this year.

The post stated the police learned of an "online trend" encouraging a large teen gathering in Naperville Friday evening.

Police said there will be a large police presence in the Naperville area Friday, "for the safety of everyone."

The Facebook post also said any trespassing or disorderly conduct will not be tolerated, and that local businesses may refuse entry to unaccompanied minors.

Police encouraged parents to talk to their teens.