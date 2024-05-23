The No. 1 best summer travel destination is in the Midwest, according to a new list.

Mackinac Island, in Lake Huron, between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsula has been voted the "No. 1 Best Summer Travel Destination" in USA Today's "10Best" Readers' Choice awards for 2024.

According to editors, the list was curated by an "expert panel" that selected their "must-see places for a summer vacation."

After that, readers voted on their favorites to determine the top 10 winners.

"Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride on horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it), and tour the historic Fort Mackinac," the Island's No. 1 entry reads. "This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning limestone Arch Rock."

According to a spokesperson, it's the second year in a row the destination has earned the top spot.

“Earning this top honor for the second year in a row demonstrates just how special of a place Mackinac Island is to many people,” Mackinac Island Mayor Margaret Doud said in a statement. “I want to thank our island community for their unwavering commitment in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests and extend my gratitude to the all the individuals near and far who voted for Mackinac Island.”

The Island has also won previous USA TODAY 10Best awards, including landing the No. 3 spot on the list's Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2023.

One other midwestern destination also made the summer list for 2024: Door County, in Wisconsin, came in at No. 7.

"It's hard to beat Wisconsin’s Door County, home to 300 miles of shoreline along Lake Michigan and every water sport you can imagine," the entry for Door County reads. "Paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing, water skiing, and even scuba diving around shipwrecks are all among the aquatic activities available throughout this Midwestern destination."

The full list of 10 locations can be found here.