Rain, storms could impact Chicago area's Memorial Day forecast

The Chicago area will see some sunshine during the Memorial Day weekend, but there could also be plenty of rain in the forecast that could impact your plans.

Multiple threats of severe weather will emerge over the course of the weekend, starting with Friday afternoon across the region.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Here is the day-by-day forecast from the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Friday

A threat of severe weather will enter the forecast on Friday, with the SPC forecasting a “slight” chance of damaging storms during the day.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the arrival time of the storms has not yet been determined, with some models indicating an early afternoon arrival and others suggesting their impacts slightly later in the day.

Regardless, damaging winds and heavy rain could be the main threats, with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour possible. If supercells form, a chance for hail also exists, along with a non-zero possibility of tornadoes in different parts of the area.

Some scattered showers and storms could impact the region again in the late evening hours, clearing out by midnight.

Saturday

Likely the best weather day of the weekend will occur on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s across the area.

Sunday

The chance of rain will return in a big way on Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms likely for most of the day.

A chance for severe weather will once again enter the forecast, with threats of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail all possible. The National Weather Service cites a chance of flooding in their forecast, with drivers urged to exercise caution as they travel during the afternoon hours.

The widespread rain could cause headaches in Chicago at the White Sox series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, as well as at the Indianapolis 500 in Indiana.

Monday

Rain is expected to move out early in the day, paving the way for cooler and drier conditions for most of the afternoon.

Highs Monday are only expected to reach the low-70s across much of the area, with cooler readings possible in areas near the lake.