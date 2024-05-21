LIVE RADAR: Follow storms as several Chicago-area counties under tornado watch

Potentially severe storms are moving their way into the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with a tornado watch in effect for multiple counties in the Chicago suburbs.

Scattered wind gusts over 70 miles per hour are possible in the group of counties, with the watch in effect until midnight. The watch includes McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle and Kendall counties, according to the NWS.

Tornadoes could potentially form with strong-to-severe thunderstorms that are expected to hit the area, but the storms could also pack wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour, according to weather officials.

The rest of the area remains at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather, with isolated tornadoes and gusty winds the main threats.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the developing details.