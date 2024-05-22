Severe storms could enter Chicago area's Memorial Day weekend forecast

Several rounds of rain could potentially impact the Chicago area over the course of the Memorial Day weekend, with a chance of severe weather to kick things off.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of Illinois and Indiana, including the Chicago area, are at a “marginal risk” of severe weather, the first of five levels used by the SPC to illustrate the likelihood of severe storms.

Storms that develop would have the potential of causing gusty, damaging winds, as well as hail and isolated tornadoes, according to the initial guidance.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, those storms could fire in the afternoon or early evening, meaning they will get plenty of fuel from the warm temperatures the region is set to experience, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s to kick the weekend off.

After a day of respite Saturday, with pleasant temperatures in the mid-70s and mostly sunny skies, another low-pressure system is expected to begin exerting its influence Sunday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

While it’s too early to determine whether there will be a severe weather threat associated with the storms, the system could stick around through at least Monday morning, with several rounds of rain possible to wrap up the weekend.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information as this weekend’s forecast evolves.