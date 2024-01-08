Winter weather advisory issued for much of Chicago area ahead of first big snowstorm

Chicago's first snowstorm of the winter season is expected to arrive this week, with a second system likely to hit the area towards the end of the work week and into the weekend.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the storm system will begin Monday evening, as a winter weather advisory will go into effect for nearly all of the Chicago area. By Wednesday morning, some areas could see as much as 6 inches of snow.

Here's the latest forecast, and what to expect for the first big snow of the season.

Winter weather advisory and storm watch

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Monday during the daytime hours will remain dry, with highs in the mid 30s, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. By 8 p.m. however, snow is expected to begin falling to the south, lifting to the north and west overnight.

[5:35 AM 1/8/2024] Here's a look at our updated Key Messages for expected winter impacts tonight into Tuesday night. #ILwx #INwx (1/5) pic.twitter.com/raMXYmkMJq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 8, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory will go into effect for much of the Chicago area at 8 p.m. Monday, lasting through 6 p.m. Tuesday for most areas. Tuesday morning, that advisory will switch to a winter storm watch for McHenry and DeKalb counties in northern Illinois, as well as Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin, according to NWS officials.

Snow on Tuesday

Snow developing overnight is expected to become widespread through the overnight hours, Roman said. By 7 a.m., accumulations are expected to total between 1-2 inches for most areas.

Through the mid-morning hours, snow is expected to transition to rain to the south and southwest, where overall snowfall totals are expected to be lower.

MORE: Chicago residents warned against using excess salt amid snowfall

However, heavier, wet snow is expected to continue falling to the north and west, with the highest snowfall totals expected in McHenry and DeKalb counties.

How much will it snow?

Northern and western suburbs may continue to receive a heavy, wet snow through the day Tuesday, leading to slick driving conditions.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, much of the area through Wednesday morning is expected to see between 2-5 inches of snow, with lower amounts far south and southeast, and higher amounts north.

In areas under the winter storm watch -- including DeKalb and McHenry counties, 6+ inches was expected, Roman said.

Round 2 occurs later Tue. AM/midday into the evening w/ focus shifting to areas NW of I-55/94. Some uncertainty regarding whether high snowfall rates will be prolonged in the orange & red-shaded areas, but individuals should prepare for dangerous travel conditions in NW IL. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/YkZrEMbmSc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 8, 2024

"Prepare for difficult to dangerous travel during the Tuesday evening commute," the NWS said in a tweet.

Tuesday night into Wednesday

The wind cranks up Tuesday night, and areas to the south that transitioned to rain could switch back to snow. West or northwest gusts may be over 30 miles per hour at times through the night.

The snow exits early Wednesday with lows just below freezing in the upper 20s. Untreated surfaces could refreeze as temperatures fall.

After this system departs tomorrow night, another period of gusty snow showers and minor accums psbl Wednesday night, and again Thursday night before a potentially more significant system approaches Fri night. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/c8wieH4vSV — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 8, 2024

Although the first system moves out Wednesday morning, a second system is expected to arrive towards the end of the week, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with more snow and cold temperatures on the way.