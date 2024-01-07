Winter storm watch issued for several Chicago-area counties

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of the Chicago area as a system bears down on the region.

The watch was issued for McHenry and DeKalb counties in northern Illinois, as well as Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin, according to NWS officials.

The watch also includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee counties outside of the NBC 5 viewing area. It will go into effect on Tuesday morning and will remain in effect until late Tuesday night.

According to the alert, heavy, wet snow is expected across the area, with snow accumulations in excess of six inches possible. In addition, wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour are possible as the system moves through.

“Travel could be very difficult,” according to the alert.

Snowfall rates in excess of one inch per hour are possible, especially late Tuesday morning and into Tuesday evening, according to officials.

For the rest of the area, snowfall is expected in two rounds on Tuesday, with the southern portions of the Chicago area receiving 2-to-4 inches of snow by late Tuesday morning. That snow will eventually turn to rain in the east and southern portions of the area, while the western and northern suburbs are expected to continue receiving snow.

A full timeline can be found on the NBC Chicago app, but motorists are advised to use extra caution throughout the day Tuesday as the system works its way through.