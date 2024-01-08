Illinois first major snowstorm of the winter season is on track to arrive in the Chicago area beginning Monday evening, forecast models show, with a winter weather advisory going into effect for nearly all Chicago area counties beginning at 8 p.m.

"We have a snowy week ahead," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, adding that the system Monday night into Tuesday is the first of two systems, with the second winter storm set to arrive Friday and Saturday.

Weather alerts, snow projections, timing: What to expect in Illinois storm

While snow totals and predictions remain unclear for the weekend's winter weather, multiple inches of heavy, wet snow are expected to fall throughout the day Tuesday, with suburbs to the north and west expected to see the highest snow totals, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Here's a look at how much snow could fall during the first round of winter weather Tuesday.

How much snow will Chicago get and where?

Heavy, wet snowfall is expected to develop around 8 p.m. areawide, Roman said, continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., models show snow briefly breaking, and then picking back up ahead of the morning commute. By 10 a.m., most areas are expected to see between 1-3 inches of snow, with more snow falling as the day continues.

To the west, those morning totals could be even higher, as a winter storm watch will go into effect in DeKalb and McHenry counties early Tuesday.

Snow rates into Tuesday morning are expected to make for hazardous travel conditions. If you can't alter your plans tomorrow, do your part to keep everyone safe on the roads during winter weather. Learn more at https://t.co/Ap7ZpkRMoG#WeatherReady#ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/sHfP4DJqSh — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 8, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow in those western suburbs is likely to fall throughout day, with snow accumulations "in excess of 6 inches." In those parts, Roman added that snow totals of between 4-8 inches are likely.

"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS warned in an alert, adding that the rate of that snowfall could exceed one inch per hour during both the morning and evening commutes.

Heavy snow is also expected to fall in Chicago's northern suburbs. Early predictions show as much 5 inches in Waukegan, and 6.6 inches in Woodstock by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Roman said.

By late Tuesday evening, those snow totals could be even higher, Roman said, with forecast models showing as much as 6 inches in Waukegan, 7.2 inches in Woodstock, and 6.2 inches in DeKalb by 9 p.m.

In addition to heavy snow, evening winds gusting in excess of 30 to 40 miles per hour could add to travel woes.

"Gusty winds could definitely reduce visibility, especially in those locations with heavy wet snow," Roman said.

Before the storm moves out Wednesday morning, snow accumulation could top 8 inches in the far western counties, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Round 2 occurs later Tue. AM/midday into the evening w/ focus shifting to areas NW of I-55/94. Some uncertainty regarding whether high snowfall rates will be prolonged in the orange & red-shaded areas, but individuals should prepare for dangerous travel conditions in NW IL. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/YkZrEMbmSc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 8, 2024

Further south, snow totals were expected to be lower, as some rain is expected to mix in with snow at times. By Wednesday morning, forecast models show 4.6 inches of snow predicted in Romeoville, 5.8 inches in Aurora, and 2.9 inches.

Some areas were still expected to see snow totals over 6 inches however, including in DuPage County, and at O'Hare International Airport in Cook County.

