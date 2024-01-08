Weather alerts, snow projections, timing: What to expect in Illinois storm

Weather alerts have been issued across the Chicago area as the region braces for its first snowstorm of the winter season and year so far, with several inches possible in some locations, though how much you see could depend on a number of factors.

The upcoming storm is the first of multiple chances for snow this week.

Here's a look at what to expect, where and when:

Weather alerts in the Chicago area

A winter storm watch is in effect for some counties while much of the Chicago area is under a winter weather advisory.

McHenry and DeKalb counties will be under a winter storm watch between Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening.

In those areas, accumulations could be higher than 6 inches, with "heavy snow possible" and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Snowfall rates of up to 1 inch an hour are possible, the alert states.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening commute," the watch warns.

In addition, a winter weather advisory is in place across the entire Chicago area, beginning as early as Monday evening. Here's a look at timing for various counties:

DeKalb and McHenry counties: 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

Lake (IL), Kane and LaSalle counties: 8 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday

DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana: 8 p.m. Monday to 12 p.m. Tuesday

Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana: 8 p.m. CT Monday to 9 a.m. CT Tuesday

Snow Timing

Snow is expected to develop Monday and throughout the overnight hours, when it will become more widespread, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

By 7 a.m. Tuesday, some areas will have likely recorded between 1 and 2 inches of snow, Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

The impact on the morning commute remains dependent on overnight snowfall.

While some areas could see higher totals, the National Weather Service warns of snowfall rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour at times.

"Rates may ease by daybreak, but expect overnight heavy, wet snow to significantly impact AM commute," the NWS tweeted. "Plan for much longer commute times. Consider postponing travel if you have flexibility."

More snow will continue throughout the day, particualrly in northwest Illinois, where snow is not expected to transition to rain.

Through the mid-morning hours, snow is expected to transition to rain to the south and southwest, where overall snowfall totals are expected to be lower.

However, heavier, wet snow is expected to continue falling to the north and west, with the highest snowfall totals expected in McHenry and DeKalb counties.

How much will it snow?

Northern and western suburbs are expected to see higher totals when it comes to the first system this week.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, much of the area through Wednesday morning is expected to see between 2 and 5 inches of snow, with lower amounts far south and southeast, and higher amounts north.

In areas under the winter storm watch, 6 inches or more is possible, Roman said.

The wind cranks up Tuesday night, and areas to the south that transitioned to rain could switch back to snow. West or northwest gusts may be over 30 miles per hour at times through the night.

More snow possible after Tuesday storm

The snow exits early Wednesday with lows just below freezing in the upper 20s. Untreated surfaces could refreeze as temperatures fall.

Although the first system moves out Wednesday morning, a second system is expected to arrive towards the end of the week, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with more snow and cold temperatures on the way.

Another round of light snow is possible late Wednesday through Thursday morning, which could impact commuters once again.

A third system could bring accumulating snow Friday into Saturday, though details are still unfolding.

An arctic blast is expected to bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far beginning this weekend and continuing through early next week, Roman said.