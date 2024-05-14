Chicago Forecast

Chicago weather radar: ‘Torrential rainfall,' thunderstorms on the way

Areas to the south an west were most at risk of heavy rainfall and potential storms

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Storms and showers were back in the forecast Tuesday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Iisha Scott, showers and storms were expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening in parts south of I-80. Scott added that while the showers won't be as widespread, flooding in some areas could be possible.

Additionally, some isolated thunderstorms could form, the National Weather Service said.

"The slow-moving nature of the storms may result in locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding," the NWS added, noting that some of the rainfall could be "torrential." Storms could also cause lightning strikes, the NWS said.

According to forecast models, showers and storms developing in the afternoon look to be south and west, as well as into Northwest Indiana.

Use the radar below to check the forecast near you as showers and storms move in.

