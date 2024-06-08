Street closures for Bank of America Chicago 13.1 partially underway ahead of Sunday race

Street closures for the annual Bank of America Chicago 13.1 are partially underway, with runners preparing to race through some of the city's most recognizable neighborhoods.

Significant street closures and parking restrictions for the event are enacted in parts of the city, with several major street closures taking effect early Saturday morning.

The race and street closures impact the city's Garfield Park, Humboldt Park and Douglass Park neighborhoods.

The following closures took effect Saturday morning:

Madison St.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday

Jackson Blvd.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave. will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday

The following closure is slated to take effect Saturday evening:

McCrea Dr.: Schraeder Drive to end will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday

The following closures take effect on Sunday, June 9:

Madison St.: Central Park Ave. to St. Louis Ave. from 2 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Central Park Ave.: Washington Blvd. to 5th Ave. from 2 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Independence Blvd.: Jackson Blvd. to Douglas Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Douglas Blvd.: Independence Blvd. to Sacramento Dr. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Sacramento Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Roosevelt Rd. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Ogden Ave.: Sacramento Blvd. to California Ave. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Farrar Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Sacramento Dr. from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Hamlin Blvd.: Madison St. to Congress Pkwy. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Hamlin Blvd.: Madison St. to Maypole Ave. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Schraeder Dr.: Hamlin Blvd. to Washington Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Washington Blvd.: Schraeder Dr. to Hamlin Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Central Park Ave.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Conservatory Dr.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Franklin Blvd.: Central Park Ave. to Sacramento Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Sacramento Blvd.: Franklin Blvd to Augusta Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Humboldt Dr.: Augusta Blvd. to North Ave. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Division St.: California Ave to Luis Munoz Dr. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Luis Munoz Marin Dr.: Augusta Blvd. to Le Moyne St. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

California Ave.: Lemoyne St. to Division St. from 6:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Additionally, Music Ct. Circle from Hamlin Boulevard to Woodward Drive and Woodward Drive from Madison Street to Jackson Boulevard will be closed until 5 p.m. Monday, a closure that initially took effect Wednesday.

There will also be parking restrictions throughout the neighborhoods. For the full list of street closure and parking restriction times and dates, visit the Chicago 13.1 website.

The race steps off at 7 a.m. Sunday.