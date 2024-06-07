Check your bank accounts: Instagram users who were part of a $68 million class-action settlement in Illinois have started receiving their payouts.

According to users, many started receiving their settlement checks or automatic payments Friday. Many users reported receiving about $32 for their claims.

A website dedicated to the settlement claims noted that payments were sent Friday "according to the payment method you requested at the time you filed your claim," which means recipients should receive their amounts via electronic payment or check.

Those who opted for a check payment will need to allow extra time for the checks to be delivered, however, the website stated. Those who don't receive their checks by July 7 can request a "reissue" here.

"If your electronic payment fails, the funds will be sent back to us, and your payment will be reissued as a mailed check and sent to the address we have on file," the settlement website states.

According to a press release, the settlement came in wake of a lawsuit, filed in DuPage County, which claimed Instagram owner Meta violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act, which prohibits companies from collecting and storing biometric information like physical characters that can be used to identify individuals.

The lawsuit suit is similar in nature to recent Illinois class-action settlements reached with Google, Snapchat and Facebook, wherein hundreds of Illinois social media users also received payouts.

Those who used Instagram while in the state of Illinois at any point in the past eight years were eligible to file a claim.

A final approval hearing for the settlement was held in October and in March the Court issued a final judgment.

More information about the settlement and the suit can be found here.