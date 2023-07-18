Attention Instagram users: If you've used the social media platform in the last several years while in the state of Illinois, you could be entitled to a payment as part of a new, $68 million class-action settlement.

According to a press release, the suit, filed in DuPage County, claims Instagram owner Meta violated the Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act, which prohibits companies from collecting and storing biometric information like physical characters that can be used to identify individuals.

The lawsuit suit is similar in nature to recent Illinois class-action settlements reached with Google, Snapchat and Facebook, wherein hundreds of Illinois social media users received payouts.

If you used Instagram while in the state of Illinois at any point in the past eight years, you may be eligible for a payout. As the final hearing date for the settlement approaches, here's what you need to know.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Who is eligible to file a claim?

According to the Settlement Administrator, "all individuals who used Instagram while in Illinois at any time between August 10, 2015 and August 16, 2023" are included in the settlement and are eligible to file a claim. This includes both minors and adults, the administrator said.

How much is the settlement for?

The settlement, if approved, would establish a settlement fund of $68.5 million. This fund would then be used to pay out checks to class-action members, as well as settlement expenses, taxes, legal fees and more.

An exact dollar figure per payout was not immediately provided. However, the administrator said, all eligible class members who file a claim by the deadline "will receive a settlement payment of a pro rata share of the Settlement Fund."

What are the deadlines?

The deadline to file a claim, the administrator said, is Sept. 27.

Those who do not want to be bound to the terms of the settlement must submit a letter requesting that exclusion by Aug. 16.

Those who want to stay in the settlement class, but want to object to the settlement or the payouts associated with the settlement, must file an objection with he court by Aug. 16.

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Oct. 11, with a decision by the court to follow that date.

How to file a claim

Eligible class members were notified of the suit and contacted by the settlement administrator via email Monday.

Claims can be filled out electronically here.

When will payments be distributed?

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Oct. 11. If the hearing is approved, and any appeals are resolved, benefits are to be distributed to those who submitted an approved claim, the administrator said.

"If there are appeals, resolving them can take time," the administrator said. "Please be patient."

More information about the settlement and the suit can be found here.