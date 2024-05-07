Barn collapses in Harvard during severe storms, killing multiple animals

A barn in far northwest suburban Harvard collapsed Tuesday afternoon as severe thunderstorms swept through the region, with video showing destructive damage to the building.

According to the latest update from officials, a total of four animals were confirmed to have died in the collapse, with two more unaccounted for.

A total of 24 sheep, 18 goats, one cow and multiple chickens and ducks were saved from the structure.

No people were injured in the collapse, which officials say is believed to have been caused by weather-related issues.

Severe thunderstorms impacted the Chicago area during the mid-afternoon hours Tuesday, with a tornado-warned storm sweeping through parts of McHenry County, including Harvard.

Fire officials are currently on scene working on extricating animals from the barn, according to Harvard Fire Chief John Kimmel.

There is currently no further information available.