If you have a young child in your life, chances are you've heard of the children's show "Bluey," a hit cartoon based on a Blue Heeler puppy, her sister Bingo and their parents.

Now, Chicago-area kids and families have the opportunity to visit the Heeler's home - without having to travel far from their own. An immersive experience dubbed “Bluey x CAMP” debuted on Friday at the CAMP Chicago store, 647 W. North Avenue.

"When the kids are behind the magic door they’ll be playing Bluey and Bingo’s favorite games all in an effort to find Bluey and Bingo," said CAMP CEO Jenica Myszkowski. "Even if you don’t have a kid in your life, so many adults love power of Bluey, the life and family values of empathy and kindness is once in a lifetime.”

NBC Chicago was there as some young fans stopped by for the first time.

Kids entered the 5,000-square-foot home through a secret magic door. Once inside they were met with a replica of the Heeler's abode. From the kitchen and living room, to Bluey and Bingo's bedroom and play room, all the small details were there.

Photos: Bluey x CAMP Chicago

“It’s so great that we have this in our city and they’re having a blast here," one parent, Allie Dachman, said.

After participating in "dance mode" parties, story sessions and a scavenger hunt, kids were surprised by Bluey and Bingo themselves.

Parents told NBC 5 the life lessons learned on the show made an impact on their child's life.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The educational components, they really dive into all the stuff they should learn about at their age, how to share," said parent Sierra Strong.

The experience will remain open through summer. Tickets start at $39 a piece, and are required for anyone two years old and above.

More information, including on “low-sensory experience” times and other special events, can be found on the attraction's website.