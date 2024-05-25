Stormy Sunday in store for the Chicago area, severe weather possible

After a beautiful Saturday to usher in Memorial Day weekend, the Chicago area is in for a change of course.

Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday, with the first slated to arrive in the morning then move out in the early afternoon, according to NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack.

Afterward, we'll get a short break.

The second round of storms will approach the area in the evening - at around 8 p.m. or so - before exiting the area around midnight.

A vast portion of the region will be under a slight risk for severe weather, with damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, large hail of up to one inch in diameter and isolated tornadoes possible, Sack said.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for nearly the entire Chicago area and Northwest Indiana, warning of elevated thunderstorm and flooding risks, according to the National Weather Service.

We'll experience a cool down as Monday rolls around and temperatures drop into the high 50s to low 60s.

If you're planning to attend a parade or partake in other Memorial Day festivities, you'll be in the clear in the late morning and early afternoon. But after that - get your umbrella handy, because rain is expected in the evening.

Rain is a possibility yet again on Tuesday as there is a slight chance for showers. However, the majority of the day will be clear.