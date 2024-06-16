Canopy collapses at Rockford gas station during Sunday afternoon storms

The canopy at a Rockford gas station collapsed Sunday afternoon as strong storms moved through the region.
The collapse was reported at the Mobil gas station, 1021 S. Meridian Rd. near U.S. 20. Footage from the scene captured by WREX, the NBC affiliate in Rockford, showed multiple pumps partially crushed by the roof as firefighters worked on the scene.
No injuries were reported.
