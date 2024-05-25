Woman struck and killed by Amtrak train in Lemont: police

Police in south suburban Lemont were investigating Saturday afternoon after an Amtrak train struck and killed a woman, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. near downtown Lemont. An Amtrak spokesperson said a person trespassing on the tracks "came into contact" with Amtrak Train 22 while traveling from San Antonio, Texas, to Chicago.

Authorities had yet to identify the woman who was struck and killed, but said she was 47 years old. None of the 130 passengers or crew members on board were injured, authorities said.

Amtrak said it was working with local law enforcement to investigate.