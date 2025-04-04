Chicago Cubs Home Opener: Cubs return to Wrigley Field for 2025 season

They may have had their first "home game" of the 2025 MLB season in Tokyo, Japan, but the Chicago Cubs will officially return to Wrigley Field for the first time this season Friday afternoon.

The Cubs, 5-4, will host the undefeated San Diego Padres at the Friendly Confines Friday, with first pitch slated for 1:20 p.m. Gates to Wrigley will open two hours prior. According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteolrogist Iisha Scott, temperatures will be in the 40s for the game, with a chance of rain as the afternoon continues.

"Bring your poncho," Scott said.

According to a release, the first game at the Friendly Confines will feature a USAF C-130 Hercules flyover by the 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Air National Guard. Chicago native Alleece Baker will sing "God Bless America," and John Vincent will sing the National Anthem, the release said.

Cubs Hall of Famers will throw out the first pitch and sing the seventh inning stretch, the team said.

"We like to say opening day is a holiday, "Jen Martindale, senior vice president of marketing for The Chicago Cubs said Friday morning. "We're ready for the fans to show up. The neighborhood is already coming alive."

Martindale added that fans were invited to greet the players when they arrive around 8:30 a.m. on Waveland Avenue.

"It's going to feel special today," Martindale said.

Giveaways

According to the team, up to the first 30,000 fans at Friday's game will receive a Cubs magnet schedule. Other giveaways this season include a SpongeBob SquarePants Cubs bucket hat, Dansby Swanson flow headband, new bobble heads and more.

Getting to the stadium

"Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow enough time for security screenings," The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

Rideshare pick up and drop off

Pick-up and drop-off will be on:

Addison St., between Broadway and Halsted Street

Irving Park Rd between Clark Street and Seminary Avenue

Restrictions begin two hours before the start of the game and will continue through the game and end one hour after the conclusion of the game.

Pedicabs are prohibited from staging and operating within the boundaries of Grace to Newport, Halsted to Racine during game/concert/event restrictions

Traffic Plan

Truck access will be restricted 90 minutes before the game and until pedestrian flow is reduced to normal operations.

After games, no trucks are allowed up to one hour after and at the discretion of the Chicago Police.

Street closures in the area may be implemented to ensure public safety.

Motorists in the area should be prepared for traffic slowdowns adjacent to the ballpark and approaching Wrigley Field, which will be implemented by public safety officials.

Diversion of large vehicles can be expected.

To assist with increased traffic and activity at the ballpark, the Traffic Management Authority (TMA) will deploy Traffic Control Aides (TCA’s) on game/event days.

Tickets

The Chicago Cubs said Friday morning that standing-room only tickets were still available for Friday's game. Tickets are mobile only, and visitors are encouraged to use the MLB or Ticketmaster apps.

How to watch

The game will air on Marquee Sports Network.

Inside the stadium, bag policy, new food and more

Wrigley Field's bag policy says only bags smaller than 16 x 16 x 8 inches in size are permitted inside the ballpark. Backpacks are not permitted.

New at Wrigley Field

In addition to new outdoor rental space "The Yard" inside the Budweiser Bleachers, new self-service concession markets were added, featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, the teams said.

"Located near sections 108, 115 and 119, fans looking for an on-the-go bite or sip can simply enter with a credit card, select their items for purchase and exit without checking out," according to the team. “Sheffield Market located near section 133, was added to the ballpark last season and will remain as an additional self-service market option for fans near right field."

Wrigley Field is also offering new culinary options for the 2025 season, with a rotating menu featuring over 50 items throughout the course of the regular season for some select options.

For the first home series of the season, The Cubs will offer the following food:

Jibarito Sandwich: A Chicago favorite with a twist featuring roast beef, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, fried plantains and garlic butter.

Kimchi Burger: Plant-based burger, kimchi, hoisin aioli, broccoli slaw on a toasted sesame bun.

Sticky Pork Bao: Sticky pork bao buns, Napa cabbage, shredded carrots, pickled Fresno peppers and cilantro.

Chili Lime Fries: Crispy fries, Tajín seasoning, cotija cheese and corn crema.

Other new available throughout the season include short rib sliders, puffy tacos and homemade chicken and waffles. Beloved staples such as Home Run Inn pizza, Vienna Beef and Garrett's Popcorn will remain available.