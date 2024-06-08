St. Louis police release photo of man being taken into custody for killing his 2 brothers in Highland Park

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

After law enforcement officials announced Friday evening that the younger brother of two men found shot to death at the scene of a Highland Park house fire was charged in their murders, police in St. Louis, Missouri released a photo of the man being taken into custody.

Officials said 54-year-old Jeffrey Austwick was arrested early Friday morning near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

According to St. Louis police, law enforcement was alerted to Austwick's potential presence by the National Park Service, who was sighted at the Gateway Arch National Park. Police were aware that Austwick was wanted in the Highland Park double homicide.

QUICK ACTION, QUICK ARREST: Yesterday, our Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) received word from the National Park Service that an Illinois double homicide suspect may be near the Arch grounds. RTCC detectives started to review cameras in the area (like the image below) (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yqTq0rsxu6 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 8, 2024

…and alerted District 4 officers the suspect was in the bushes on Walnut near 7th Street. The 54-year-old man, also armed with a gun, was taken into custody. #SaferSTL #SLMPD



*This image is being released because there is no investigation being conducted by our agency (2/2) — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 8, 2024

Police added that Austwick was armed when he was taken into custody Friday morning. He had fled the Highland Park area following the killings of his two brothers.

Marc Austwick, 63, and John Austwick, 60, were both found dead at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday at the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation determined that Jeffrey Austwick, whose listed address was at the home in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West, which was owned by the mother of the three men, who recently passed away.

Officials said they believe Marc and John Austwick arrived at the Park Avenue West home to discuss the property with Jeffrey.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Shortly after their arrival, Jeffrey shot both brothers before setting the house on fire and fleeing the area in his vehicle, authorities said. It is unknown if there was a verbal or physical altercation leading up to the killings.

Jeffrey Austwick remains in custody in Missouri, pending an initial court hearing.

Upon the initial arrival of first responders Wednesday morning, two adult men who were believed to be related were located outside the house with "suspicious injuries," according to police.

The Lake County Coroner's office later confirmed Thursday that the two men both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the fire was extinguished by responding firefighters, with no additional victims located inside or outside of the residence, authorities said.

There is currently no further information available.