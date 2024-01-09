Winter storm warnings, weather advisories in effect for entire Chicago area; heavy snow expected

It's official: The Chicago area's first big snowstorm of the winter season is here.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly all of the Chicago area was under either a winter weather advisory or a winter storm warning, with threats of heavy, wet snow, high winds, low visibility and dangerous travel conditions expected to last throughout the day.

And while some areas overnight Monday and into Tuesday were seeing only rain-snow mix, all areas were expected to transition to snow by Tuesday morning.

Additionally, some parts, including suburbs to the west and north, could see as much as between 6-9 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect as the snowstorm continues:

Winter Storm Warning for North, West suburbs

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning was in place until midnight for Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties in Illinois, and Kenosha Counties in Wisconsin.

"Heavy, wet snow and dangerous travel conditions expected," the NWS warned in an alert. "Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

Wind gusts early Tuesday clocked in at 20-25 miles per hour, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with gusts expected to reach as high as 40 mph by afternoon.

Additionally, snowfall rates were expected to exceed one inch per hour, creating dangerous driving conditions for both the morning and evening commutes.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight for food and water," the NWS said.

Traffic cameras across parts of Illinois early Tuesday morning showed slick, slippery roads, wet snowflakes and low visibility.

Winter Weather Advisory

DuPage, Central Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Northern Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois; along with Lake, Porter, Northern La Porte and Newton in Indiana were under a winter weather advisory through 12 p.m. In those areas, heavy snowfall was also expected.

Further south, a rain-snow mix was expected early, with rain eventually transitioning to full snow by 2 p.m.

"Wet snow and slippery travel conditions expected," the NWS alert said.

Snow totals and timing

According to Roman, between 1-4 inches of snow fell in most parts overnight, with more than 4 inches recorded in Joliet, and 3.6 inches recorded in Chicago. However, morning rain was expected to wipe out those early numbers.

North and west counties under the winter weather advisory were expected to see snow totals of between 6-8, or even 9 inches by Tuesday night, forecast models show. Between 2-5 inches of snow was likely to fall between 7 - 10 a.m., with morning commutes likely impacted, Roman said.

"Plan for a messy morning commute, with slick roads and reduced visibility," Roman said, adding that morning winds of 20-25 miles per hour were expected to increase as the day continued.

In counties under the winter weather advisory, light snow or even rain was falling early Tuesday morning, though much of that precipitation was expected to transition to snow by 10 a.m.

Snow totals in those parts were expected to clock in at 2-5 inches over the course of the day, Roman said.

ComEd officials Monday announced with the company’s Emergency Operations Center will open Tuesday to assist with any problems that may arise.

“The kind of snow forecasted this week can be especially problematic because it can cause branches and entire trees to topple onto our power lines,” COO Dave Perez said in a statement.

According to Roman, widespread snow was expected to continue falling throughout the day, with most areas seeing heavy snow through 9 p.m., and tapering overnight.

Hazardous travel conditions expected

The state of Illinois issued an alert to drivers on Monday, advising of slick conditions along with reduced visibility and urged residents to avoid traveling if possible.

"If you must travel, be advised your destination could have significantly higher amounts of snow than where your trip originated," the alert said. "Slow down, anticipate much longer travel times, increase braking distances and expect conditions to deteriorate."

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a similar alert Monday, warning drivers to "plan on slippery road conditions."

According to Chicago officials, more than 200 plows were expected to be deployed across Chicago ahead of the storm.

Chicago officials also urged residents to refrain from using excessive amounts of salt on their sidewalks and driveways.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago posted the reminder on Sunday afternoon, saying that it takes a surprisingly low amount of salt to properly melt away snow and ice.

According to officials, a 12-ounce cup holds enough salt for 10 sidewalk squares, or a 20-foot driveway.

As of Tuesday morning, the snowstorm had already begun to snarl air travel. According to Flychicago, more than 100 flights at O'Hare and Midway International Airports had been canceled.

Additional rounds of snow are possible throughout the week, with a quick-moving system Thursday morning. Friday, another winter storm could "pack another punch," Roman said, bringing several more inches of "shoveable snow."

By next week, temperatures are expected to drop into the teens.