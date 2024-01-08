Here's how to check road conditions in Illinois as snow arrives

The first of several blasts of winter weather is set to hit the Chicago area Monday night, bringing accumulating snow and possibly hazardous road conditions.

With up to 11 inches of snow possible in some areas throughout the coming days, the Illinois Department of Transportation is urging residents to avoid traveling if possible. But if you must leave home, IDOT encourages you prepare for reduced visibility and build extra time into your schedule.

It also may be a good idea to check road conditions, so you know what expect. Here are a few places you can do so: