Illinois officials urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel as winter storm approaches

Ahead of a winter storm expected to slam the Chicago area, the state of Illinois issued an alert to drivers on Monday, advising of slick conditions along with reduced visibility and urged residents to avoid traveling if possible.

Winter weather alerts have gone into effect across the region, with the first round of snow expected to begin Monday night. Up to 11 inches of snow are possible in some locations, though snowfall totals will likely differ depending on where you live.

In preparation of the heavy snowfall, the Illinois Department of Transportation has prepared its more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to treat roads, spread salt and plow snow statewide, according to a news release from Illinois officials. Plow crews began pretreating roads and bridges on Monday and will be out on the roads even after the snow has stopped falling.

IDOT is urging drivers to give plows and trucks plenty of room to operate as they work to treat the roads.

While state officials recommend that you stay home if at all possible, if going out is necessary, it's advised that you build extra time into your schedule.

"If you must travel, be advised your destination could have significantly higher amounts of snow than where your trip originated," state officials said. "Slow down, anticipate much longer travel times, increase braking distances and expect conditions to deteriorate."

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly urged residents to be cautious and watch for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

“Simple things like making sure to clear any snow and ice from your vehicle before you get on the road, planning extra time for your drive so you can take it slow, and moving over for emergency vehicles who are handling crashes because of the weather can mean the difference between a safe trip and a deadly one," he said.

IDOT has issued the following reminders and suggestions for drivers: