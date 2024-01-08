Chicago Weather

Chicago deploys more than 200 plows ahead of upcoming winter storm

More than 200 plows have been deployed across Chicago ahead of a major snowstorm slated to move in beginning Monday night.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation said it has deployed over 200 salt spreaders in response to anticipated snow. According to the department, crews will work through the overnight hours and into the morning commute to ensure DuSable Lake Shore Drive, arterial streets, as well as bridges and overpasses, are safe and passble.

Residents are advised to use caution while traveling, especially during the morning commute. City leaders recommended that drivers allow for extra time, travel according to conditions and leave ample space between cars.

"Safety is the City's top priority," the department said. "DSS staff will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and will adjust resources when needed."

DSS manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway with a fleet of salt spreaders that are fully prepared to respond to winter weather conditions when needed and salt piles located throughout the city. 

To track where snow plows are in your area, click here.

The region's first significant snowstorm of the season is exlected to bring nearly a foot of snow to some areas and dramatically impact travel.

