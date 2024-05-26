Sueños Festival start delayed due to storms in Chicago area, officials say

The massive Sueños Festival in Grant Park will be delayed on Sunday because of showers and thunderstorms in the area, officials said.

According to a social media post, doors will not open on time for the event, with concertgoers encouraged to remain at home until an opening time has been determined.

Due to severe weather in the area, doors for Day 2 of Sueños Festival will be delayed until further notice. For your safety, please wait to head to Grant Park until we have confirmed our opening time. Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/c40AHeiZQh — Sueños Festival (@SuenosFestival) May 26, 2024

Originally doors were set to open at noon for the festival according to its website, but that time will be delayed as several rounds of showers and thunderstorms could hammer the Chicago area on Sunday, including some that may be severe.

Peso Pluma is scheduled to take the stage as the headliner Sunday at 9 p.m., though an alternate schedule has not yet been released at this time.

Dozens of food and drink vendors will be on scene in Grant Park, with a variety of other “experiential activations” and activities, according to organizers. The event, focused mainly on reggaeton and Latin trap music, started in 2022.

Tens of thousands of attendees are expected to pack into Grant Park for the festival on Sunday.