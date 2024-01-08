ComEd details preparations for Chicago-area winter storm

With heavy snow and gusty winds on the way, ComEd says it is preparing to respond to any power grid issues in coming days.

According to a press release from the company, crews and equipment will be activated ahead of the storm’s arrival Monday night, with the company’s Emergency Operations Center opening on Tuesday to help deal with any problems.

“The kind of snow forecasted this week can be especially problematic because it can cause branches and entire trees to topple onto our power lines,” COO Dave Perez said in a statement.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, weighing heavily on tree branches and power lines. Some locations in the Chicago area could see six or more inches of accumulation as part of the storm, with gusty winds expected to develop late in the day Tuesday.

Officials with ComEd are reminding residents to never approach downed power lines. In the event of an outage, residents are also asked not to approach crews, as they could be working around dangerous equipment while repairing damaged lines.

If a downed line is observed, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (334-7661). Outages can also be reported by texting “OUT” to 26633, or by reporting via the utility’s app.

The app and website can also be used for updates on service and estimated repair times, according to the company.