chicago snowstorm

Are Chicago-area schools closed today? Check school closures due to snow here

Several Chicago area counties, including Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle and Kenosha were under a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

More than a dozen Chicago schools already announced closures Tuesday as a winter storm bringing heavy, wet snow and high winds was expected to hit the area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, between 6 and 9 inches of snow could fall in some parts.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 16 schools across the area had already reported snow days and closures.

Are you looking to see if your child's school is closed?

There's an easy way to track school closings across the state from public schools to private schools to daycares and more. The Emergency Closing Center lists closures of Chicago-area schools, businesses, daycare centers and other organizations.

Go here to find the full list.

You can also navigate to the list from the NBC Chicago homepage menu, under the "weather" section, click on "school closings."

