Is CPS open today? List of school closures as winter storm hits

Many Chicago-area schools have announced closures and snow days as the season's first big winter snowstorm takes hold across the area.

Monday, Chicago Public Schools sent a message to the school community, reminding families and staff of its inclement weather policies.

In the email, CPS explained that it does everything possible to keep classes in session regardless of the weather, explaining students rely on schools for meals and a safe, warm environment.

But if classes are canceled due to the cold or extreme cold, the district stated that it will communicate the news in multiple ways. Families will hear directly from CPS through emails, texts and robocalls. Information about any closures will also be posted on the CPS website and its social media channels.

If families don't receive any communication from the district then schools will be operating as normal, according to the email. As the winter months continue, CPS explained it will work to make things as comfortable as possible for students and staff by ensuring heating systems are working properly and sidewalks, as well as parking lots, are cleared of ice and snow.

"If there is a weather-related issue that impacts your individual school, you will hear directly from the school about how they are managing that situation," the district said.

CPS families are encouraged to visit the district's website for weather-related updates.

Here's a full list of school closures across the area.