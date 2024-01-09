Snow or rain? An hour-by-hour look at what to expect Tuesday

As a second wave of snow begins to fall in parts of the Chicago area, when will the system reach peak snowfall rates, how long could it rain in some suburbs and when will things clear up?

The latest round could still bring several additional inches of snow to certain suburbs, but there will a sharp cutoff line for areas that see snow and rain. Some could see rain transitioning to snow later in the day as well.

But how long will this last and when could the worst come?

Here's a look at the timing:

12-1 p.m.

Snow is expected to continue falling, mostly in northern and western suburbs, through the afternoon hours, with some impact for travelers, though the peak of the system likely won't hit during this window.

For those outside of the snow line, rain is likely. Some along the Interstate 55 corridor could see a rain-snow mix.

1-4 p.m.

Conditions are expected to worsen during this time frame, particularly for travelers in northern and western suburbs.

Wind gusts early Tuesday clocked in at 20-25 miles per hour, Roman said, with gusts expected to reach as high as 40 mph by the afternoon.

[10:46 AM 1/9] Expected progression of winter impacts zones thru this afternoon as rain/mix and wet snow line sets up near I-55 corridor. Expect worsening conditions across interior northern IL, shown by expansion of red shaded area. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/VDjDluQ0YL — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 9, 2024

Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour, creating dangerous driving conditions for both the morning and evening commutes.

"Heavy, wet snow and dangerous travel conditions expected," the NWS warned in an alert. "Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

The state of Illinois issued an alert to drivers on Monday, advising of slick conditions along with reduced visibility and urged residents to avoid traveling if possible.

"If you must travel, be advised your destination could have significantly higher amounts of snow than where your trip originated," the alert said. "Slow down, anticipate much longer travel times, increase braking distances and expect conditions to deteriorate."

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a similar alert Monday, warning drivers to "plan on slippery road conditions."

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Further south, a rain and a snow mix was expected to gradually change back to all snow by the evening.

By 6 p.m., all precipitation in the Chicago area will have likely transitioned to all snow, though accumulation totals will vary.

The system will begin winding down heading into the evening hours.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, widespread snow is expected to continue falling throughout the afternoon and evening, with most areas seeing heavy snow through 9 p.m., and tapering overnight.

10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Winter storm warnings and advisories in place for a number counties are scheduled to expire at midnight as the system begins to taper.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in place until midnight for Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties in Illinois.

Kendall, Grundy, DuPage and northern Cook counties in Illinois, are under a winter weather advisory through midnight.