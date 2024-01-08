Winter storm warning issued for several Chicago-area counties

Several Chicago-area counties will be under a winter storm warning beginning Monday evening as the region braces for its first significant snowstorm of the season, with nearly a foot of snow possible in some areas and travel expected to be dramatically impacted.

A winter storm warning will begin at 8 p.m. Monday for multiple Illinois counties while the rest of the Chicago area remains under a winter weather advisory.

For some, snow totals could reach higher than 10 inches as forecaster predict "heavy, wet snow" paired with wind gusts of up to 35 mph. Snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch an hour are also possible with visibilities dropped as low as a half-mile, the alert states.

"Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact both the Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening commute," the alert warns.

In DeKalb and McHenry counties, anywhere from 7 to 11 inches of snow is possible, according to the winter storm warning. In other counties under the warning, 5 to 8 inches of snow is expected.

In addition, a winter weather advisory is in place across the rest of the Chicago area, beginning as early as Monday evening and warning of anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Here's a look at alerts for various counties:

DeKalb, McHenry, Lake (IL), Kane and LaSalle counties: Winter storm warning from 8 p.m. Monday to 12 a.m. Wednesday.

DuPage and Northern Cook counties: Winter weather advisory from 8 p.m. Monday to 12 a.m. Wednesday

Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Central and Southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana: Winter weather advisory from 8 p.m. Monday to 12 p.m. Tuesday

Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana: Winter weather advisory from 8 p.m. CT Monday to 9 a.m. CT Tuesday

Kenosha County in Wisconsin: Winter weather advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. A winter storm warning then begins at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continues through 3 a.m. Wednesday

Snow is expected to develop Monday and throughout the overnight hours, when it will become more widespread, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Illinois officials are urging drivers to "avoid unnecessary trips" and use caution.

“Our team at IDOT spends the entire year preparing for snow and ice season, but the public’s cooperation is essential to ensure everyone’s safety,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said in a statement. “The safest option during winter weather always is to avoid unnecessary trips. If you are driving, expect travel to be slow and build plenty of extra time into your schedule throughout the week. Conditions may be dangerous at times. And please give our plows and trucks room to operate during any storm and after the snow has stopped falling.”

With dramatic shifts expected in snow totals across the area, the transporttion department warned those who must travel, that the "destination could have significantly higher amounts of snow than where your trip originated."

Snow will continue throughout the day Tuesday, particualrly in northwest Illinois.

Through the mid-morning hours, snow is expected to transition to rain in areas south and southwest, where overall snowfall totals are expected to be lower.

However, heavier, wet snow is expected to continue falling to the north and west.

The wind cranks up Tuesday night, and areas to the south that transitioned to rain could switch back to snow. West or northwest gusts may be over 30 miles per hour at times through the night.

Additional rounds of snow are possible throughout the week ahead of an arctic blast of air set to move in for the weekend and early next week.