Chicago winter storm driving tips: How to prepare, what to look out for and more

Two major winter storms could blanket the Chicago area in the coming days, bringing rain windy conditions and accumulating snow.

While we've seen unseasonably warm temperatures this winter, past years have proven commuting in snowy weather isn't easy. When bad weather hits, it's always best to stay off the roads.

But if you don't have a choice, there are several steps you can take to ensure you are as safe as possible. First and foremost, the Illinois Department of Transportation recommends that,motorists practice basic winter driving skills and build extra time into their schedules.

IDOT suggests drivers follow these rules and tips:

Always wear a seat belt. It’s the law in Illinois.

Slow down. Slower speeds, slower acceleration, slower steering and slower braking all are required in winter driving conditions.

Drop it and drive. Put down the handheld devices – it, too, is the law in Illinois.

Don’t crowd the plow. A snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.

Avoid using cruise control in snow and ice.

Watch out for black ice on roads that appear clear but can be treacherous.

Be especially careful approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shady areas. All are prone to icing.

Do not travel during bad weather unless absolutely necessary. If you do have to make a trip, check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your travel route. Consider taking public transportation if it is an option.

Prepare an emergency kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first-aid kit.

Carry a cell phone and a car charger in case of emergency.

Follow Scott’s Law. Slow down and move over for stopped emergency, construction and maintenance vehicles.

Before getting on the road, drivers are encouraged to visit GettingAroundIllinois.com for regularly updated information on winter road conditions, road closures and other traffic-related information.

If leaving home is necessary, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications recommends you take public transporation instead of driving - if possible.

Before you leave, OEMC says it's a good idea to take the following steps:

Plan your travel and check the latest weather conditions along your travel route. Listen to weather forecasts on TV, local radio stations or NOAA Weather Radio. Call 1-800-452-IDOT or go to the IDOT website to get current road conditions for Chicago and all Illinois' interstate.

Check your wipers, tires, lights, and fluid level. Lubricate door and trunk locks with lock lubricant to prevent them from freezing. Start with a full tank of gas.

Travel during daylight hours on main roads and don't travel alone.

Carry a Winter Storm Survival Kit in your vehicle (Go Bag).

Provide your itinerary to a friend, relative, or co-workers. Include information on where you are going, the routes you will travel, and when you expect to arrive. When you reach your destination, make a call to report that you have arrived.

AAA released similar precautions and considerations for snowy conditions. AAA recommends that drivers: