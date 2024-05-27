Winnetka homeowner exchanges gunfire with suspect in attempted car theft

No injuries were reported Monday after a suburban Winnetka homeowner exchanged gunfire with a would-be car thief.

According to Winnetka police, three suspects were attempting to steal a car in the 400 block of Sheridan Road at approximately 5 a.m. when they were interrupted by a homeowner.

That homeowner confronted the suspects, and an exchange of gunfire occurred, with two of the suspects fleeing the area in a vehicle and the third fleeing on foot.

No injures were reported at the scene, and police attempted to locate the suspects, with heavy officer presence reported between Willow Road and Ash Street.

Those suspects remain at-large, but police believe the incident was isolated in nature.

No further information was immediately available.