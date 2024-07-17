The National Weather Service confirmed at least 11 tornadoes struck Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana Monday evening during a severe weather outbreak that downed and uprooted trees, tore apart roofs and left hundreds of thousands without power.

The findings come as the NWS worked Tuesday to begin analyzing 29 different paths of potential damage, from the suburbs, to the city, to Northwest Indiana. In a message posted Tuesday night to on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the NWS said the numbers are preliminary, and stand to go up.

"We still has well over a dozen locations that we need to survey and analyze."

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, here are the confirmed tornadoes and locations that struck the region Monday:

Yorkville to Naperville EF-1; est. peak winds 100 mph

Chicago - Near West Side towards Loop; EF-1; est. peak winds 95 mph

Channahon to Frankfurt EF-1; est. peak winds 105 mph. NWS says tornado track likely extended further west, and rating may need to be upgraded

Crest Hill to Lockport EF-0; est. peak winds 75 mph. NWS says tornado track likely extended further west

Byron EF-0; est. peak winds 80 mph

Davis Junction EF-0; est. peak winds 80 mph

Cedar Lake to Crown Point Indiana EF-1; est. peak winds 90 mph

Chicago Lawn to West Englewood EF-1; est. peak winds 90 mph

Justice EF-1; est. peak winds 90 mph

Sugar Grove to North Aurora EF-0; est. peak winds 90 mph

Southern Winnebago County EF-0 (exact track still TBD)

According to the NWS, Monday's confirmed tornadoes make up a total of 17 tornadoes in the region since Sunday.

Maps showed the Chicago area riddled with potential paths of damage.

Here is some information for 4 additional tornadoes that we have confirmed from last night's storms. This brings us to a total of 11 tornadoes that we have confirmed in northern IL and northwest IN on July 15th and to a total of 17 tornadoes from the past 2 days. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/LrfoSjmztp — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 17, 2024

The storms barreled through the area from west to east Monday, prompting tornado watches and warnings in every Chicago-area county.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The National Weather Service called the line a series of "destructive thunderstorms" while the NBC 5 Storm Team called it an "incredibly active night."

"It's been years and years since we've seen something like this," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

The series of "destructive" storms left behind a trail of damage, with photos and videos showing massive trees uprooted from sidewalks, blocking streets and crushing cars.

MORE: Illinois dam fails after heavy rains and tornadoes sweep across state; hundreds told to evacuate

In Cedar Lake Indiana, where the NWS confirmed a tornado had struck, one woman was killed when a tree fell on a home.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to ComEd's outage map, more than 75,000 people remained without power. That number was down from more than 400,000 at the height of the storm. According to officials, power is expected to be restored to customers by 6 p.m. Friday.

In Northwest Indiana, utility company NIPSCO reported 40,900 people without power Wednesday morning.

"We continue to expect this to be a multi-day outage for some customers, and we recommend customers make the plans necessary to keep themselves and their families safe during an extended outage," a message posted to their site said. "We will provide updated information on restoration times as the storm response progresses."