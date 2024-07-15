Tornadoes in the city of Chicago aren’t common, but the National Weather Service says at least two touchdown paths were observed on the city’s South Side after a powerful thunderstorm ripped through the area Sunday night.

According to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office, the two paths indicated that the tornadoes were classified EF-0, and were among three total touchdowns that have been confirmed so far.

Our survey teams continue to investigate damage from last night's storms. So far, we have determined that an EF-0 tornado occurred in the Elburn area & 2 EF-0 tornado paths have been found on the south side of Chicago. Survey teams continue to working hard this afternoon. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2024

The other tornado, also an EF-0, touched down in the area near Elburn, according to officials.

An exact track has not been mapped out, with survey teams potentially delayed by the threat of more severe weather in the area on Monday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, tornadoes in Chicago are extremely rare, but do happen on occasion. The most recent touchdown prior to this weekend occurred in Aug. 2020, when an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

Overall, just six touchdowns have been reported within city limits in the last 70 years before Sunday's tornadoes, according to meteorologist Paul Deanno.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.