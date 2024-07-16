At least 5 tornadoes struck Chicago, suburbs during Monday severe storms

The National Weather Service is continuing their work in determining how many tornadoes hit the Chicago area on Monday night, and at least one of those twisters hit downtown Chicago.

According to preliminary assessments, at least five tornadoes were confirmed to have hit the area during Monday’s severe weather outbreak, as a derecho brought damaging straight-line winds and “dozens of circulations” to the Chicago area.

One of those tornadoes touched down on Chicago’s Near West Side and pushed toward the western portion of the Loop before lifting back into the clouds, officials said. The tornado was classified as an EF-1, which means it had estimated wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

Two more EF-1 tornadoes also impacted the area, including one that struck near Channahon. That tornado is believed to have knocked down power lines that closed a section of Interstate 55, and also caused numerous accidents in the area.

A third EF-1 tornado struck in an area near Bristol and Oswego, officials said.

Two more tornadoes were also confirmed, and both were classified as EF-0, with maximum winds of 85 miles per hour. Those tornadoes struck in Illinois, with a touchdown confirmed near Justice and Bridgeview, and another occurred in Indiana, touching down near Crown Point.

In all, the National Weather Service is evaluating 29 different damage paths all across the area, according to officials. A total of 16 tornado warnings were issued for the Chicago area during Monday’s severe weather outbreak, which also brought wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour to the region.