Live blog: ‘increasing risk' of severe weather, tornado watch issued

The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes and flash flooding, is rising on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Hundreds of flights have already been canceled because of heavy rain earlier in the day, and more impacts could be felt as the day moves along.

Here are the latest headlines.

Tornado watch issued for entire Chicago area

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire Chicago area until 10 p.m.

The watch includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

The highest probability of those tornadoes still exists north of Interstate 80, according to officials, but isolated tornadoes could still occur south of that line.

Parts of Chicago area now at "enhanced" risk of severe weather

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of the Chicago area to an "enhanced" risk of severe weather on Wednseday, warning of the chance of damaging hail and winds, as well as heavy rains and the possibility of tornadoes.

Areas in Illinois north of Interstate 80 were bumped up to "enhanced," the third of five levels of severe weather threats on the SPC's scale, early Wednesday afternoon.

Most storms will arrive in the western parts of the area around 4 p.m., and could approach the city of Chicago by 6-to-7 p.m., according to officials.

‘Increasing risk’ of damaging severe weather threats

The National Weather Service has been cautioning residents throughout the day of the chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms, but the risk of those storms is continuing to increase.

Strong to severe storms are developing in northwest Illinois and moving east south east at approximately 30 mph. There is an increasing risk for damaging tornadoes, hail, and heavy downpours through 7 PM CDT tonight. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/qw5AVvqL24 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 12, 2023

Officials say that those storms are beginning to fire in the northwestern portion of the state, and are moving to the east-southeast at approximately 30 miles per hour.

NWS officials say there is an “increasing risk” for tornadoes, hail and heavy downpours, with the highest likelihood between Interstate 80 and the state line of Wisconsin and Illinois.

Residents are urged to have multiple ways to get weather warnings, which will be pushed through the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago mobile apps.

Flood warning issued for parts of Chicago area

An earlier flood watch has been upgraded to a flood warning in northwestern Will County, southeastern DuPage County and central Cook County, and that will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Heavy rains, occasionally of more than an inch per hour, could potentially fall in the area during that time.

Residents are urged to use caution when walking or driving near flood waters, and not to drive through water whose depth is unclear.

More than 300 flights canceled at O’Hare due to weather

According to the latest updates from the Chicago Department of Aviation, 362 flights have been canceled at O’Hare because of weather concerns, with 35 additional cancellations at Midway.

Flight delays of nearly 30 minutes have also been reported.

Initial reports emerge on rainfall in area

Nearly two inches of rain has fallen in portions of the area already, even as additional storms continue to fire to the west and northwest.

In Will County, Lemont has seen 1.36 inches of rain, and Plainfield has reported 1.27 inches of rain.

The highest rainfall total reported was in DuPage County, where Burr Ridge reported 1.69 inches of rain as of 2:30 p.m.