‘Confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado' on ground in Cook County

The National Weather Service is urging residents to seek shelter immediately in Cook County as a “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” is on the ground near Summit.

The storm is moving to the northeast at 30 miles per hour, with flying debris and the tornado causing a “life-threatening situation.”

The tornado will be near Berwyn, Forest Park, Riverside, Stickney and North Riverside around 6:30 p.m., and near Cicero and Oak Park around 6:35 p.m.

Chicago and the Loop could also be in the path of the tornado.

Another confirmed tornado has touched down in Kane County near Campton Hills. That storm is also moving to the northeast at 35 miles per hour.

The tornado will be near St. Charles and Valley View in the next few minutes, and will be approaching Elgin at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in South Elgin, as part of a tornado-warned system approaching parts of northern DuPage and Cook counties right now.

Seek shelter IMMEDIATELY.