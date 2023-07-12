Manteno

Woman charged in abduction of 4 girls in Manteno

By James Neveau

Authorities in Kankakee County have arrested a woman accused of abducting four girls from a park earlier this week.

According to police in Manteno, the incident occurred at a park at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.

The girls told authorities they had been playing when a woman approached them, pulled out a knife, threatened them, and forced them into a vehicle.

The suspect then allegedly took the girls to multiple locations in the Bourbonnais and Manteno areas, including her home, before dropping them back off at another park in Manteno shortly before 5 p.m.

The girls were able to locate officers and informed them of the incident. All four were unharmed, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as Anita Diaz, was located by police a short time later, and was arrested without incident.

Diaz currently faces charges of aggravated unlawful restraint in connection with the case, and is being detained in Kankakee County.

No further information was immediately available.

