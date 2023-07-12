Timing: What to expect, when and where as storms move into Chicago area

Note: Track the storms with live interactive radar here or scroll down.

The Chicago area is under a threat for potentially severe weather Wednesday as rain and storms bring flooding concerns and the possibility of hail and damaging winds.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, scattered showers and storms across the region could become severe, but what you see will depend largely on where you live.

Here's a look at the latest timing and what to expect as part of Wednesday's forecast.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Latest alerts

Flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will Counties in Illinois, along with Lake County in Indiana.

Special weather statement issued for LaSalle County through 12:45 p.m. "Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sublette to near Spring Valley to near Metamora. Movement was east at 40 mph.

See real-time alerts across the Chicago area here.

What to expect and when

Round of storms through 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned of a line of storms bringing the potential for lightning and soaking downpours through 1 p.m. Some regions could see strong wind gusts of up to 35 mph along with localized flooding.

Storms coming thru our area thru noon. Main threat in all areas: frequent lightning and soaking downpours, w/ the yellow area having the potential for strong wind gusts 25-35 mph winds. Localized flooding may occur so never attempt to walk/drive thru floodwater. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/l2Q8L9tccs — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 12, 2023

More storms expected through afternoon and evening

Additional storms are still expected through the afternoon and evening hours, bringing the biggest threat for potentially severe conditions.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, although scattered showers are expected throughout the morning, much of the heavy rainfall and severe storm potential is expected between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. By 9 p.m., a few lingering showers may remain in the area, the NBC 5 Storm Team adds.

The Storm Prediction Center reports that much of the Chicago area this afternoon has been upgraded to a "slight" risk of severe weather and thunderstorms, which ranks as level two on a five-level scale.

Earlier, the area was at a "marginal" risk, which ranks at level one on the scale.

In addition to heavy downpours and threats of flash flooding, the storms could bring damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. While a tornado risk remains low, it cannot be ruled out.

"All hazards are possible, including a few tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts," the NWS warned.

Early afternoon update: Threat for severe thunderstorms continues for later this afternoon into the early evening hours (~3-7 PM CDT). Main threats include damaging wind and hail as well as the potential for a few tornadoes. Have multiple ways to get warnings today! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/izLVSsrfpj — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 12, 2023

The severity of the storms, however, will depend largely on how much the air destabilizes following the morning systems.

The NBC 5 Storm Team reports that between one and three inches of rain has already fallen in some parts of the Chicago area, with between one and two more inches on the way. However, thunderstorms could produce additional quick rainfall, meteorologist Alicia Roman added.

"The main threat will be heavy rain that will lead to localized flooding," Roman said of Wednesday's weather.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will Counties in Illinois, along with Lake County in Indiana.

"Although individual storm movement is expected to be quick, high atmospheric moisture content will support high rain rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour," the alert states. "Soil moisture remains elevated from recent heavy rainfall, and some flood storage reservoirs also remain nearly full. Central Cook County has the highest threat of flash flooding if heavier thunderstorms occur."

According to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, an “overflow action alert” was issued for the region Tuesday, ahead of the strong-to-severe storms expected to arrive.

MORE: Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Cook County after severe flooding

Those alerts are issued when flooding is possible and when officials are seeking to limit the amount of water entering storm drains and sewers in the area.

Residents are being asked to delay showers and baths at this time, to wait to run any dishwashers or washing machines, and to flush toilets less frequently in their homes to help alleviate high water levels.

According to the NWS, 'torrential rainfall' may cause roads to flood, with the "highest flood threat in the Chicago metro area."

Track the storms live