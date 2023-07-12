Chicago radar: Track heavy rain, storms near you as severe weather threatens area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

Following flashes of lightning and heavy downpours in some parts of the area overnight and into Wednesday morning, the entire Chicagoland area can expect more scattered showers along with periods of heavy rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms from "morning to afternoon," the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood advisory remains in effect until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for parts of DeKalb, Kendall, Cook and Will counties. Additionally, DuPage, Cook and Will Counties in Illinois, along with Lake County in Indiana are all under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.