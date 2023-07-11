Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Cook County after severe flooding

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for numerous counties, including Cook County, after severe weather and flooding pounded the state in late June and early July.

The proclamation also included Coles, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon and Washington counties.

“Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damages due to last week’s torrential rain and severe weather,” Pritzker said in a statement. ‘To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents.”

Hail, tornadoes and a derecho hammered central and southern Illinois beginning on June 29, badly-damaging crops and causing significant damage to buildings and other structures.

Flash-flooding and debris on roadways were also reported in the area.

On July 2, more severe storms impacted the state, with Chicago and Cook County bearing the brunt of some of the heaviest-rain on record. Up to nine inches of rain fell in some parts of the area, causing significant flooding on area roadways and in thousands of basements across the cities and suburbs.

Widespread power outages and storm damage were also reported across the area.