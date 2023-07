See rainfall totals from around the Chicago area after widespread, intense flooding

Heavy rains led to dramatic floods that saw expressways shut down, the Chicago River's flow reversed and brought warnings for Chicago residents to limit water usage.

The rain caused impacts on motorists and on the sports world, with Chicago's NASCAR Street Race and Sunday's Cubs game both suffering delays.

Video shows a person paddling a kayak down a flooded street in Cicero

Some areas saw up to 8 inches of rainfall in less than 24 hours, more than totals for the last couple months combined.

Records were set as Chicago's O'Hare Airport received more than 3.3 inches of rain, topping the highest total recorded for July 2, which was 2.06 inches set in 1982. It also marked the highest daily rainfall total observed at the airport since May 2020.

Here's a look at totals from across the region:

1 NNE Berwyn 8.96 in

1 N Cicero 8.60 in

2 E Garfield Park - Chicago 8.12 in

1 WNW Lincoln Park - Chicago 7.89

Forest View 7.47 in

Lincoln Park - Chicago 7.36 in

Evanston 7.09 in

Chicago - McKinley Park 6.62 in

1 N Midway Airport 6.34 in

Oak Park 6.04 in

Riverside - Des Plaines R. 6.04 in

2 NNW Bridgeport - Chicago 5.90 in

1 WSW North Park - Chicago 5.55 in

2 SW Lincoln Park - Chicago 5.02 in

1 NE La Grange Park 4.99 in

Chicago - Midway Airport 4.68 in

La Grange 4.68 in

1 ESE South Chicago 4.62 in

Northerly Island 4.53 in

La Grange 4.50 in

1 N Norridge 4.12 in

1 ESE Evanston 4.07 in

Wilmette 4.06 in

Chicago 3.70 in

Hickory Hills 3.68 in

Burr Ridge 3.64 in

Algonquin 3.58 in

Plainfield 3.51 in

1 WNW Logan Square 3.45 in

Harwood Heights 3.36 in

Chicago - O'Hare Airport 3.35 in

Chicago - Lincoln Park 3.35 in

Bridgeport - Chicago 3.29 in

Glenview 3.28 in

Kaneville 3 NNW 3.10 in

Harwood Heights 3.01 in

1 SE Algonquin 2.94 in

Rosemont 2.88 in

Franklin Park 0.5 SSE 2.86 in

Lisle 2.83 in

South Holland - Little Calum 2.81 in

4 S Hainesville 2.78 in

Wheaton 2.70 in

Glenwood 2.64 in

NIU AGRONOMY SHABONNA 5 NNE 2.61 in

Bensenville 2.60 in

Deerfield 2.57 in

Chicago - Rogers Park 2.54 in

Homer Glen 2.53 in

Marseilles 2 WSW 2.52 in

1 WSW Bloomingdale 2.50 in

Algonquin 2.1 W 2.50 in

Rolling Meadows 2.48 in

Hoffman Estates 2.41 in

Deerfield - N. Br. Chicago R 2.40 in

Munster - Little Calumet R. 2.40 in

Deerfield - W. Fork N. Br. C 2.37 in

Munster 2.34 in

Ottawa - Buffalo Rock SP 2.33 in

Harvey 2.28 in

2 S Glen Ellyn 2.27 in

2 WNW Mundelein 2.23 in

Lake Forest 2.17 in

1 N Hammond 2.16 in

Oak Forest 1 NNW 2.16 in

1 W Des Plaines 2.11 in

Phoenix 2.08 in

Hazel Crest 2.07 in

Hebron 2.04 in

Chicago - Albany Park 2.02 in