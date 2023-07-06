Storm cleanup across the Chicago area is underway after another round of fast-moving, severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and damaging winds left thousands without power and led to downed trees and snapped branches, flash flooding on streets and hundreds of Chicago flights canceled.

In Kane and DeKalb counties, the National Weather Service reported winds as high a 60 miles per hour. In Chicago, photos and video from Calumet Heights showed a giant front-yard tree completely uprooted from the wind, leaving a giant hole in the ground.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, ComEd had reported more than 6,000 customers were without power. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday however, that number was significantly lower, at 1,931.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, O'Hare International Airport reported 46 flights canceled.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Thursday holds a 20% chance for some scattered, light showers at times, including in the morning hours in Northwest Indiana, and towards the afternoon and evening in Cook County. However, most other areas are expected to remain dry and partly sunny, forecast models show.

Shower chances have diminished for the morning, though there is a slight chance for isolated showers to develop along the lake breeze in northeast Illinois Thursday afternoon. Cooler and drier through Friday PM. Rain chances increase over the weekend. #inwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/wyHWO4LG6j — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 6, 2023

Additionally, temperatures Thursday will be cooler, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with highs in the upper 60s along the lake, to the low 70s inland.

Temperatures are expected to remain on the cooler side into the weekend, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with highs staying in the 70s Friday.

The next chance for rain and storms is expected late Friday and into Saturday, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, with higher chance of showers east of Interstate 55.