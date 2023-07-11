Chicago-area residents asked to limit water usage as thunderstorms hammer region

Officials in Chicago are asking residents to once again limit their water usage as heavy rain is expected to hammer the region on Tuesday.

According to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, an “overflow action alert” has been issued for the region ahead of strong-to-severe storms that are expected to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those alerts are issued when flooding is possible, and when officials are seeking to limit the amount of water entering storm drains and sewers in the area.

Residents are being asked to delay showers and baths at this time, to wait to run any dishwashers or washing machines, and to flush toilets less frequently in their homes to help alleviate high water levels.

More information can be found on the MWRD's website, including tips on how to prevent flooding around your home.

The storms moving through the Chicago area Tuesday are already bringing heavy rains and gusty winds, with a gust of nearly 70 miles per hour recorded at Midway.

Those storms are only the tip of the iceberg, as more strong-to-severe storms could arrive on Wednesday, according to forecast models.