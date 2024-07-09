Chicago warns of ‘excessive' rainfall, flash flooding as remnants of Beryl move northeast

Remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Beryl were moving northward towards the Chicago area early Tuesday, bringing the chance of flash flooding and heavy rain to the region through Wednesday.

Monday morning, Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Texas, leading to power outages, heavy rainfall and tornado warnings in the southern United States. By Tuesday morning, Beryl, which as of 5 a.m. had been downgraded to a Tropical Depression, was moving across Arkansas with winds of 30 miles per hour, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Remnants were expected to continue moving northeast at a clip of 23 miles per hour, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with heavy rain set to arrive in parts of the Chicago and in Northwest Indiana around 9 a.m.

By afternoon, Beryl could once again be downgraded, Roman said, to a subtropical or post tropical storm. Still, heavy rain was expected, Roman said.

Chicago's southern counties and parts of Northwest Indiana were expected to get hit hardest by the impacts, Roman said, with waves of heavy rain set to continue throughout the day. Showers were expected to last through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning, Roman added.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood watch will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through 1 p.m. Wednesday for parts of Cook, Grundy, Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois, as well as in Lake, Porter, Northern La Porte and Newton Counties in Indiana. In those parts, rain rates could exceed one inch per hour, the NWS warned.

"Waves of rain will produce soaking downpours," the NWS said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Some bands of rain may produce torrential rainfall and gusty winds," the NWS added, leading to flooding of roads, low-lying areas, fields and basements.

The axis of heaviest rain and potential flooding threat for late today through Wednesday morning is generally expected to fall along and east-southeast of the I-55 corridor. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/tMFH3X1iYd — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 9, 2024

The City of Chicago also warned of Beryl's remnants, telling residents to "brace" for potential flooding and excessive rainfall through Wednesday.

"Stay safe, monitor forecasts and be ready to act if flooding develops," the city said on X.

🚨 #Chicago, brace for potential flooding from this afternoon through Wednesday! Excessive rainfall expected due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Stay safe, monitor forecasts, and be ready to act if flooding develops. #WeatherAlert 🌧️🌊 — Chicago Alerts (@chicagoalerts) July 9, 2024

Rainfall totals could top four inches in Northwest Indiana and in counties south of Chicago, Roman said, with one or two inches of rain expected in the city. In counties to the north, rain totals weren't expected to be as high, Roman said.

As rain and wind gusts were expected to continue into Wednesday morning, a high swim risk was set to go into effect at Lake Michigan beaches Tuesday night, the NWS said.

The high temperature Tuesday was expected to be around 82 degrees, Roman said, with a slight cool down expected Wednesday. Into the weekend, temperatures will slowly increase, with highs back in the 80s and some 90-degree readings, Roman said.

This story has been updated to reflect that as of 5 a.m., Beryl was classified as a Tropical Depression.