Heavy rain, embedded storms possible as Hurricane Beryl's remnants churn toward Chicago area

Showers and thunderstorms associated with the low-pressure system formerly known as Hurricane Beryl are expected to churn toward the Chicago area on Tuesday, bringing the chance of heavy rain and risks of flooding to the region.

Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Texas on Monday morning, and it’s leading to power outages, heavy rainfall and tornado warnings in the southern United States as the afternoon and evening wear on.

That storm will continue to push northward, and as it becomes a post-tropical area of low pressure, it is expected that it could impact the Chicago area on Tuesday and even into Wednesday mornings

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that system could start to make its presence felt on Tuesday, with outer bands of rain bringing light showers to the Chicago area.

That rain is expected to intensify into the afternoon and evening hours, and could even spawn some embedded thunderstorms as it continues its push northward. That heavy rain could cause localized flooding concerns, with 2-to-4 inches of rain possible across the area before all is said and done.

The storm will slowly push off to the east, but on the backside of the low-pressure system, winds will shift off of Lake Michigan on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures to the area for a brief period. Highs are only expected to reach into the 70s on Wednesday, but those readings won’t last for long.

After the system departs, much warmer weather is expected to take hold, with highs climbing back into the 90s by Saturday and for a period of several days thereafter. Humidity will also begin to climb upward, pushing heat indices to around 100 degrees by Sunday, according to forecast models.