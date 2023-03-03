Winter Storm System With Rain, Snow Headed to Chicago Area Friday Could Make Travel ‘Impossible' For Some

A wild weather week for the Chicago area that began with tornadoes and saw temperatures nearing 60 degrees midweek is expected to come to a head Friday afternoon, as a winter weather system the NBC 5 Storm Team describes as "tricky" and "complex" is set to arrive, bringing with it the chance for heavy rain to some areas, and heavy snow accumulation to others.

However, as both the track of the storm and its impacts continue to shift due to quickly changing and conflicting forecasting models, "higher-than-normal uncertainty" around the "multifaceted" storm system remains, the National Weather Service says.

"A multifaceted storm system is still expected to impact the area the area tomorrow," the NWS said in a tweet Thursday. "Higher-than-normal uncertainty remains in the exact storm track and expected impacts due to unusually high spread in model guidance."

(1/5) A multifaceted storm system is still expected to impact the area tomorrow. Higher-than-normal uncertainty remains in the exact storm track & expected impacts due to unusually high spread in model guidance for being <24 hours out & expected low-mid 30s air temps.

For example, previous forecast models showed heavy snow accumulation across parts of northeast Illinois, with five or more inches of snow predicted in some areas. But by early Friday morning, even that prediction had shifted, with rain now more likely for those areas, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, much of the impact will depend on two factors: temperature, and location of exactly where a band of heavy snow will set up. One threat that remains more steady though, the NBC 5 Storm Team says, is strong winds. Recent models show wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected throughout the Chicago area, which could result in downed trees and power outages.

As the storm creeps in and forecast models continue to evolve, here's what the NBC 5 Storm Team is reporting right now.

Winter Storm Warning For Some, Winter Weather Advisory For Others

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning for Kankakee and eastern Will Counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana will go into effect at 12 p.m. Friday.

In those counties, "heavy, wet snow, intense snow rates, strong northeast winds and low visibility" is expected, an alert from the NWS says.

However, "due to the nature of he expected narrow snow band," the alert continues, some areas could see between four to eight inches of snow, while others could see snowfall of less than four inches.

In DuPage, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and northern and southern Will Counties, a winter weather advisory will go into effect also at 12 p.m. There, a wintry mix of rain and wet, slushy snow is more likely.

According to the NWS, both the warning and the advisory will expire at 10 p.m. Friday

Timing of the Storm

Although rain may begin to move across southern counties in the morning, much of the weather is not expected to hit until the late afternoon commute.

"Travel will become dangerous with a period of near crippling snowfall and wind for some late this afternoon," the NWS said in its winter storm warning, "including during the Friday afternoon and evening commute."

According to forecast models, snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour and "thundersnow" may occur in the counties including in the warning, "making travel nearly impossible for a time."

While timing remains the same for the counties in the winter weather advisory, precipitation in those parts could stay in the form of rain, or a rain and snow mix, the NBC 5 Storm Team says. However, the rate of precipitation is likely to snarl roads.

"Plan on hazardous road conditions including the Friday afternoon and evening commute," the NWS says. "if snow falls hard enough, some slushy accumulations are possible on untreated roads."

Snow or Rain?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the narrow band of heavy snow still remains uncertain. However, in counties under the winter storm warning, four to seven inches of snow is expected.

In the counties under the winter weather advisory, "slushy snow accumulations up to an inch" is expected, the NWS says, although totals of between two and four inches are possible. There, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high 30s.

"The snow will be wet and slushy with temperatures near or just above freezing," the NWS says. "if snow falls hard enough, some slushy accumulations are possible on untreated roads.

By evening, snow and other forms of precipitation will slowly diminish, the NBC 5 Storm Team says.