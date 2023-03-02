Band of Heavy Snow Could Hit Chicago Area Friday, Uncertainty Remains Over Where It'll Occur

The Chicago area could potentially see some heavy accumulating snow in some locations on Friday, but less than 24 hours before the system arrives, it’s still unclear which parts of the region will bear the brunt of the impact.

According to the latest model runs used by the NBC 5 Storm Team, that storm, which is currently impacting Texas, will arrive in the late morning hours on Friday, and will produce heavy snow and rain in some locations through Friday evening.

Before it departs however, that snow could cause tough travel conditions, with snowfall rates exceeding one inch per hour at times.

According to the National Weather Service, “significant travel impacts” could occur in areas impacted by the narrow band of heavy snow, and gusty winds could make things even more difficult on the travel front.

Those wind gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour at times, according to forecast models.

The big question, of course, is which areas will feel the brunt of that impact. The European models, one of several employed by the NBC 5 Storm Team, are suggesting that the band of snow could hit the south suburbs, including parts of Will and Kankakee counties, and parts of northwest Indiana.

Snowfall totals in those areas could range from 5-to-8 inches, with warm pavement helping to minimize some of the impact on travel conditions.

Even if that track comes to pass, parts of Chicago could see three inches or snow of accumulation, with diminishing totals in areas immediately west and north of the city.

There is still a chance that the storm could veer further to the north, which would more-heavily impact the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

As forecast models dial in on the storm, stay with NBC Chicago for all the latest updates.