Chicago's Wild Weather Week, Which Included Tornado Warnings, Set to Culminate With Wintry Mess

The Chicago area is no stranger to chaotic weather events, with all four seasons occasionally making their presence felt in the same week, and this week is no exception, with a possible wintry storm system arriving Friday.

That comes on the heels of a wild Monday, which saw severe thunderstorms pound the region. In fact, a series of tornado warnings were also issued, with twisters touching down in Naperville and Joliet, as well as Ford County.

According to National Weather Service records, this marks just the second time since at least 1950 that there has been a confirmed February tornado touchdown in the NBC 5 viewing area, with the previous instance occurring in 2017.

Some damage was reported with those storms, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Wednesday served as yet another reminder about impending spring, with high temperatures surging into the upper-50s and low-60s, with sunny skies teasing residents with the prospects of warmer conditions to come.

Now, another storm system is rapidly approaching the area, and the weather rollercoaster is fully engaged, as forecast models are painting vividly-different pictures of what Chicago residents can expect on Friday.

Some models are indicating that the storm system could take a more northerly track, which would cause accumulating snow in the city itself, as well as the western and northern suburbs.

Other models are showing that the system could slide further to the south, impacting the far southern suburbs and drawing a direct line toward northwest Indiana, which could see more than six inches of accumulation thanks to the moisture-rich air that the system is driving towards.

According to the National Weather Service, a sliver of the NBC 5 viewing area could see especially heavy snowfall during the evening commute on Friday, with more than an inch per hour possible at times.

Fortunately, pavement and treated surfaces will potentially be able to melt some of that snow quickly, but snowfall at that rate could still pose some travel hazards for motorists.

Adding to the potential issues are strong wind gusts, with those readings exceeding 40 miles per hour in some locations as strong winds blow the system into the region.

That could not only cause visibility concerns on area roadways, but could also pose problems for high-profile vehicles traveling on north-south roadways.

In addition, the combination of heavy snow and gusty winds could also cause some power outages in affected areas, meaning that utility crews will have to be on high alert during the afternoon and evening hours.

After that system clears out, it appears that temperatures will normalize, at least for a few days, with readings in the upper-30s and low-40s over the weekend. Monday will provide yet another burst of springlike weather, with readings in the upper-50s or even the low-60s, according to forecast models.

With the lingering uncertainty over the conditions, stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team’s latest forecasts and model runs ahead of Friday’s system.